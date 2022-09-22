Repair work begins in some Alaska towns slammed by storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a weekend storm on the state’s vast western coast has caused significant damage to roads and homes in some communities. There were no deaths or injuries reported after the storm, which was the remnant of Typhoon Merbok. It moved north through the Bering Strait, bringing tidal surges and high winds. Among the communities hardest hit was Nome, the finish line for the Iditarod sled dog race. The most significant damage included ripped up streets and roadways. The state is also attempting to get supplies like plywood, insulation and tin to repair roofs before winter sets in.

