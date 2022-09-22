Recreational marijuana measure OK’d for Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says voters can decide this fall whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Justices on Thursday overturned a state panel’s decision to block the measure from the November ballot. The group behind the proposal appealed to the state Supreme Court after the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners rejected the wording of the proposal. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Several states will have recreational marijuana proposals on the ballot this fall.

