New Mexico candidate removes gun-for-$100 donations offer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Republican nominee for secretary of state has removed an online campaign notice that offered the chance to receive a tactical firearm in return for $100 donations to her campaign. The gun “giveaway” notice on a Facebook campaign website for candidate Audrey Trujillo appeared to run afoul of a state prohibition on the use of raffles to raise funds for an individual running for office. Contacted Thursday by The Associated Press, Trujillo said that she was removing the gun giveaway notice out of concern it might be out of compliance. Trujillo is challenging incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver for New Mexico’s top elections regulation post.

