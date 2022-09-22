Mexico City police injured by explosion at protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion has occurred outside Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, injuring police as protesters demonstrating ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students clashed with officers in riot gear. A dozen police were injured by the explosion and loaded onto ambulances. Broken glass and blood were visible. A bomb squad cordoned off the area. The protest was one of a host of activities planned in advance of Monday’s 8th anniversary of the students’ disappearances. On Sept. 26, 2014, local police in Iguala, Guerrero abducted 43 students from a radical teachers’ college. They were allegedly turned over to a drug gang and never seen again.

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and FERNANDO LLANO Associated Press

