Man who shot dog walker with AK-47 convicted of murder

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver in 2020 has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Jurors reached the verdict for Michael Close on Thursday. Prosecutors alleged he had gotten into a “verbal exchange” with 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend as they were encouraging their dog to relieve itself outside Close’s apartment near Coors Field. Close had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but jurors rejected that claim.

