Iranian leader vows ‘steadfast’ probe of young woman’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Iran’s president says the death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country’s morality police for violating the dress code must be “steadfastly” investigated. But he also turned the tables on the rival country he was visiting for the U.N. General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police? Ebrahim Raisi spoke at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world’s leaders. Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over Mahsa Amini’s death have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend. That’s according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.