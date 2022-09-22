Hong Kong journalist granted bail, trip for fellowship

HONG KONG (AP) — The head of Hong Kong’s largest journalist group has been granted bail. Ronson Chan has also been allowed to leave the city Thursday for an overseas fellowship. He was arrested Sept. 7 while reporting on a homeowners’ meeting with a colleague. Chan, who chairs the Hong Kong Journalists Association, pleaded not guilty to two counts of obstructing the police. A conviction could mean up to two years in jail. He was allowed to post bail and leave Hong Kong for a fellowship program at the University of Oxford later this month.

By ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.