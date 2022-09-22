Germany: Teen arrested for alleged extremist attack plans

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says a teenager has been arrested for allegedly planning an Islamist-motivated attack in the country. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that authorities detained the dual German-Kosovar citizen in the western town of Iserlohn on Thursday. Investigators accused him of preparing a serious act of violence threatening the state and supporting a foreign terrorist organization. The statement alleges he “already had himself taught how to build an unconventional explosive and incendiary device.” Prosecutors say the teen also planned to attack police officers with a knife. They think he was under the influence of an Islamic State group follower who posted propaganda on online messaging services.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.