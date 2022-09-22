Germany: Teen arrested for alleged extremist attack plans
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says a teenager has been arrested for allegedly planning an Islamist-motivated attack in the country. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that authorities detained the dual German-Kosovar citizen in the western town of Iserlohn on Thursday. Investigators accused him of preparing a serious act of violence threatening the state and supporting a foreign terrorist organization. The statement alleges he “already had himself taught how to build an unconventional explosive and incendiary device.” Prosecutors say the teen also planned to attack police officers with a knife. They think he was under the influence of an Islamic State group follower who posted propaganda on online messaging services.