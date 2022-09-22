Funeral procession set for officer shot during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The funeral procession Monday for an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop will follow U.S. 40 to Indianapolis. The Richmond Police Department says the funeral for 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Richmond High School. Following the funeral, the procession will carry her body to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The procession will go from the high school on local streets to pause in front of the Richmond Police Department for Burton’s final call, then continue under a Garrison Flag in Richmond before reaching U.S. 40 for the trip west to Indianapolis.

