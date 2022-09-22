Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Both Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are touting education proposals in Georgia’s race for governor. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns in Georgia this year. Candidates are spending more of time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. It’s unusual because education is traditionally a key issue, especially in Southern states where educational attainment has lagged. Georgia’s next governor and lawmakers will face crucial decisions, including whether the state should push districts harder to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the state should rewrite its K-12 funding formula. They’ll also decide how to recruit teachers and protect students from shootings.

