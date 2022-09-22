Biden holds his first meeting with Philippine leader Marcos

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Thursday’s meeting offers Biden his first chance for face-to-face engagement with the leader of a key U.S. ally in the Pacific that is also being courted by China. Biden intends to discuss with Marcos tensions in the South China Sea, the long-standing security relationship between the U.S. and Philippines, the state of the global economy, and other issues. Marcos is the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator. He took office in June.

