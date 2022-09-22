After 2 mistrials, man convicted of killing pastor’s wife

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has found a man guilty of murder, robbery and other charges in the 2015 killing of an Indianapolis pastor’s wife during a break-in. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. also was convicted Thursday after a four-day bench trial of burglary, theft, criminal confinement and carrying a handgun without a license. Taylor was one of three men police say were involved in a string of November 2015 home invasions on Indianapolis’ north side that ended when 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn was fatally shot in her home while 12 weeks pregnant with her second child. She was slain two years after she and her husband, pastor Davey Blackburn, moved to Indianapolis from South Carolina to found Resonate Church.

