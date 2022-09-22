7 killed in landslides in El Salvador after days of rain

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least seven people have been killed in landslides in El Salvador following four days of heavy rains across the country. Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said Thursday two people died in Panchimalco about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of the capital and a family of five perished in the municipality of Huizucar, also south of San Salvador. In the Huizucar incident, three of those killed were children. The family’s home in the community of La Pedrera was left completely buried by mud. In Panchimalco, two people were rescued and taken to a hospital where they died.

