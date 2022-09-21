Zelenskyy to address UN meeting — on video from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With his nation at war, the president of Ukraine turns to the world once again. Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses leaders at the U.N. General Assembly via video link on Wednesday hours after Russia announced a partial mobilization of its military to make more resources available for the conflict. On the same day U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also step up to have their say. The 193-member assembly voted last week to allow Zelenskyy to deliver a pre-recorded address because of his need to deal with Russia’s invasion. That was an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person.

