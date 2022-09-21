With Ukraine nuke plant in peril, UN tries to broker safety

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency says he’ll meet with Ukraine’s and Russia’s foreign ministers in a bid to establish a safety and security zone around a nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine that is Europe’s largest. The Zaporizhzhia power plant has faced almost daily shelling and bombardment, raising fears of a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says work has already begun on establishing and shaping the zone. He said he hopes to visit Kyiv soon, and “perhaps later on” go to Russia. Over the past weeks, Ukraine and Russia have traded blame over shelling at and near the plant.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.