Shaped by war, Bosnian leader chides UN inaction on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bosnia’s leader is decrying the failure of the United Nations to prevent war in Ukraine. He says it’s a chilling repeat of his country’s own brutal conflict three decades ago. Sefik Dzaferovic, chairman of the three-person presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, told the U.N.’s General Assembly it was unable to stop war in his own country and “Unfortunately, that happened again.” He criticized the Security Council, on which Russia has veto power, saying it “is evidently unable to fulfill its obligations.” The Bosnian leader is shaped by his own country’s war, which started in 1992. That year, Bosnian Serbs, with the help of the Yugoslav army, tried to create ethnically pure territories. More than 100,000 people were killed and millions were left homeless.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.