Q&A: Lena Dunham on medieval romp ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

TORONTO (AP) — Lena Dunham estimates her career is now a “tween.” It’s been 12 years since Dunham’s feature film debut, 2010′s “Tiny Furniture.” In the time since, she’s packed in just about every aspect of show-business experience. She’s been hailed as “the voice of a generation” for the zeitgeist-grabbing “Girls.” She’s been a lightening rod politically. Dunham has returned with not one but two films in 2022. Last month, she debuted “Sharp Stick.” On Friday, her latest, the medieval coming-of-age comedy “Catherine Called Birdy,” opens in theaters. She says the way religion and politics were so enmeshed should be a “wake-up call for all of us.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.