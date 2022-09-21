Oklahoma court: Weed question won’t make November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says a proposed state question on whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana won’t appear on the November ballot. The state’s highest court on Wednesday denied a request by supporters to require the State Election Board to put the question on the general election ballot. Supporters got enough signatures from registered voters to qualify the question for the ballot. But because it took longer than usual to verify the signatures and several legal challenges were filed challenging the question, there wasn’t enough time to resolve the challenges and get the ballots printed in time for November. The question will appear on the next general election ballot or a special election if called by the governor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.