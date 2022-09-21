Officer convicted of manslaughter in Black motorist’s death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A white Philadelphia police officer has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man. Officer Eric Ruch Jr. told jurors he feared for his life when he fired at Dennis Plowden Jr. as the 25-year-old sat on a sidewalk after crashing a car during a 2017 chase. He said Plowden had his left hand raised, but kept his right hand hidden despite police orders. Plowden was shot six seconds after Ruch’s arrival on the scene. Prosecutors noted that other officers present held their fire. The 34-year-old Ruch was taken into custody after his conviction Wednesday. Sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.