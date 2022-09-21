Nigeria’s Buhari promises fairness in anticipated election

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president says the 18 candidates vying to become his successor will run in a “free and fair” election next year. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told the U.N. General Assembly that his goal before leaving office is to entrench “a process of free, fair and transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice.” Only one woman is among the 18 presidential candidates listed by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday. Analysts predicted the February 2023 election would be a race between Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. However, a recent poll put former Anambra state Gov. Peter Obi ahead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.