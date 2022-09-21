NATO’s team in Albania to help on Iran-alleged cyberattack

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — NATO has sent a senior-level delegation to Albania on Wednesday to help the tiny Western Balkan country cope with the consequences of recent cyberattack that the government blamed on Iran. NATO said the alliance’s deputy assistant secretary general led a team of experts to offer the member nation’s defense and security institutions “political and practical support” on Wednesday. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled its embassy staff this month over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Albanian authorities say a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source struck an information system that records border entries and exits, creating difficulties and delays for travelers.

