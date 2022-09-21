Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot. According to court records, Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his Dec. 19 sentencing.

