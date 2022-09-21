Houston police find boy dead in stolen SUV after dad killed

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside his family’s SUV hours after a man fatally shot his dad at a Houston gas station, then stole the vehicle. A cause of death has not been determined, but authorities believe the child might have died from heat exhaustion. Houston Police Executive Chief Larry Satterwhite said authorities believe the suspect abandoned the SUV with the child locked inside and the engine turned off as the temperature Tuesday reached 95 degrees. A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

