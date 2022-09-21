GOP raises Mar-a-Lago search at Archives nominee’s hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to head the National Archives is pledging to be a nonpartisan leader as she tries to allay concerns by Republicans considering her nomination. They’ve questioned the agency’s role in the investigation into sensitive documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida home. Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma says “it wasn’t just the FBI carrying out the raid, but it was requested by the National Archives.” Shogan, a political scientist, told senators she hasn’t been briefed on the details of the investigation. With a long work career at workplaces such as the Congressional Research Service, the Library of Congress and White House Historical Association, she sought to assure senators of her nonpartisan credentials.

