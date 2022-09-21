GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor declares in a new television ad that she agrees men don’t belong in women’s sports. The ad for Gov. Laura Kelly launched Wednesday seeks to blunt Republican attacks over her vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. GOP challenger and state attorney general Derek Schmidt tweeted that Kelly is lying about her record. Her campaign said Wednesday that schools, doctors, families and local officials should make such decisions. Democrats said their party’s voters understand the issue isn’t men in women’s sports because trans women are women. Schmidt and Republicans have raised the issue in at least six television ads.

