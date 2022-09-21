Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa. Officials say the pileup began when one semi clipped another while changing lanes. This forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis. The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet.

