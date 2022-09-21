Ex-Honduras first lady sentenced to prison for embezzlement

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge has sentenced former Honduran First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo to 14 years in prison on corruption charges, the second time Bonilla had been sentenced. Court spokesman Carlos Silva said Wednesday that Bonilla will be allowed to appeal the sentence within 20 days. The first time Bonilla was convicted and sentenced to 58 years in prison, but the conviction was tossed out due to inconsistencies in the process. She was re-tried in March and convicted of fraud and embezzlement. She embezzled more than $1 million in government funds between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.

