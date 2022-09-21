Chicago to pay $15M over woman’s death in police chase crash

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council has approved a settlement that will pay $15 million to the family of a woman who was killed when a police cruiser ran a red light and slammed into her SUV after officers allegedly ignored repeated orders to end their high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect. Without discussion, the council on Wednesday approved the settlement with the family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, a mother of six who was 37 years old when she died. She was returning home from her first day at a new job on June 3, 2020, when a police SUV slammed into her vehicle in an intersection. The crash led to revisions of the police department’s vehicular pursuit policy

