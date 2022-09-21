Amnesty says Egypt trying to cover up rights violations

LONDON (AP) — Amnesty International has accused Egypt of attempting to cover up “unrelenting violations of human rights” ahead of the Arab country’s hosting of the world climate summit. The London-based watchdog is among dozens of rights groups criticizing the decision to allow Egypt to hold the conference. Amnesty released a new report on Wednesday citing a long list of abuses, including Egypt’s clampdown on dissent and mass incarcerations. The report called on the Egyptian government to implement numerous changes to improve its human rights record. Egypt is among the world’s worst jailers of journalists. A rights group estimated in 2019 that around 60,000 political prisoners were detained in Egypt’s prisons.

