1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

KEANANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say one person died and 16 people have been taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando. The Florida Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday in Kenansville. A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene. The truck’s driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital. And 14 people in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious. An investigation continues.

