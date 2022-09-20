UN experts: Rights abuses continue in Maduro’s Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Independent experts working with the U.N.‘s human rights body say Venezuelan authorities have failed to hold to account state-backed perpetrators of violations including arbitrary executions, sexual violence and torture of civilians. They warn that abuses by intelligence and counterintelligence services are continuing. The third report from the fact-finding mission on Venezuela, commissioned by the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, adds new detail on a string of rights violations — including possible crimes against humanity — under President Nicolas Maduro’s government that the experts first brought to light two years ago.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

