U.S. court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — A U.S. court has ordered the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to pay millions of dollars in damages to a group of Americans who sued saying they were wounded by the group’s rockets during a war with Israel in 2006. The case was brought under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act and alleged that Hezbollah caused the plaintiffs physical and emotional injury and damaged their property. The judge ordered Hezbollah pay damages of $111 million to the plaintiffs. Such civil suits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce. A Hezbollah spokesman did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.