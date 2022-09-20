Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team has told a judge it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of the documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home. It says that issue could be part of Trump’s defense if he’s indicted. Lawyers for Trump and for the Justice Department are to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday before the veteran judge who has been appointed as independent arbiter to review the roughly 11,000 documents — including about 100 marked as classified — taken during the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.