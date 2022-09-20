Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy
NEW YORK (AP) — As often happens, NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game won the week’s rating competition, but the Chicago-Green Bay game had a tough battle with the revamped “Monday Night Football” game. That game, between Denver and Seattle, was seen by nearly 10.3 million on ABC and another 8 million people when it was simulcast on ESPN. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was the most popular non-football game on TV, with its season debut featuring an interview with President Joe Biden reaching 10.2 million people. During a week when broadcast networks mostly had one last week of reruns in preparation for starting the fall TV season, NBC’s summer hit “America’s Got Talent” had its swan song.