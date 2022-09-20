Spain arrests 32 allegedly linked to Italy’s ‘ndrangheta mob

MADRID (AP) — Europol says 32 people have been arrested in Spain for alleged ties to Italy’s ‘ndrangheta mafia for large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering. The operation announce Tuesday by the European police agency was carried out Spanish and Italian police last week on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza. The criminal gang is believed to be linked to cocaine and cannabis trafficking between Spain and Italy, using violence and transporting the drugs in speedboats. The Calabrian ’ndrangheta mafia is considered by Italian prosecutors to be the most important criminal organization in the Western world.

