Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament has approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties. It is an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine. The set of amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code that was quickly endorsed Tuesday the State Duma, introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy. It needs the upper house’s approval and then to be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law. These steps are considered to be formalities. Under the new legislation, deserting the military during a period of mobilization or martial law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

