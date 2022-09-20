Putin meets Bosnian Serb separatist leader, praises Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The visit on Tuesday came a day after Dodik endorsed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. During the rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president on Tuesday praised his country’s “strategic partnership” with Serbia. The European Union, however, has warned that the Balkan country must align its foreign policies with the bloc if it really wants to become a member. Serbia has not joined Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

