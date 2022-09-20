Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has blasted what he described as the U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination. Putin says that they are doomed to fail. The Russian leader was speaking Tuesday while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow. Putin said that “the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything.” He added that “the hegemon has succeeded in doing so for quite a long time but it can’t go on forever … regardless of the developments in Ukraine.” Putin has repeatedly cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine as a response to alleged Western encroachment on Russia’s vital security interests.

