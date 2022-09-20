Myanmar’s military gov’t denies deadly air attack on school

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-ruled government has denied reports it carried out an air attack on a school that killed at least seven children, accusing the media of distorting the truth. A spokesperson for the ruling military council acknowledged at a news conference that there had been fighting last Friday in Sagaing region. However, he blamed the government’s armed opponents for the casualties, who in addition to children sheltering at the school included six adult villagers. Witnesses had said that two helicopters fired machine guns and heavier weapons at the school in a Buddhist monastery attended by 240 students. The number of children killed appeared to be the highest in a single day since the army seized power in February last year.

