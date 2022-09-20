Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s right of veto. He called for reforms that would allow the U.N. to better defend global peace and order. The United Nations used to play a central role in maintaining world peace, but “the foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now,” Kishida said in a speech at the U.N.’s annual assembly of world leaders.

