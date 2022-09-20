Israeli PM meets Turkish president, first time in 14 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has met with Turkey’s president for the first time in 14 years, the latest sign of warming ties between the two regional powers after a long and bitter rift. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the largest annual gathering of world leaders now underway in New York. Lapid said he “commended” in his meeting with Erdogan the recent restoration of full diplomatic ties between the countries and the appointment this week of a new Israeli ambassador to Turkey.

