Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:38 PM

France probes threats against Russian prison rights activist

KION

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating death threats against a Russian prisoners’ rights activist who says he was the target of an assassination attempt last week at his home in France. Vladimir Osechkin suspects the Russian security services of trying to silence him.  He said he was bringing spaghetti to his two children in their apartment last week when he saw a red dot appear on the wall, tracing his movements. He said police and neighbors heard shots in the vicinity. No one was hurt. The regional prosecutor’s office says a preliminary investigation into death threats against Osechkin is underway as part of broader measures to ensure his protection.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content