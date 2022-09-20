France probes threats against Russian prison rights activist

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating death threats against a Russian prisoners’ rights activist who says he was the target of an assassination attempt last week at his home in France. Vladimir Osechkin suspects the Russian security services of trying to silence him. He said he was bringing spaghetti to his two children in their apartment last week when he saw a red dot appear on the wall, tracing his movements. He said police and neighbors heard shots in the vicinity. No one was hurt. The regional prosecutor’s office says a preliminary investigation into death threats against Osechkin is underway as part of broader measures to ensure his protection.

