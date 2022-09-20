France: No nation can stay ‘indifferent’ on Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — French President Emanuel Macron is admonishing countries not to stay neutral about condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, and he’s declaring that Moscow’s invasion amounts to a new form of imperialism. Macron spoke Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has yet had its turn to speak during the nearly weeklong series of speeches. Macron is calling on the U.N.’s member countries to act so that Russia ends the war, and he says that staying silent on the matter is, in his words, being “complicit with a cause of a new imperialism.”

