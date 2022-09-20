Eritrea accused of starting offensive on Ethiopia’s Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A spokesman for Tigrayan authorities says Eritrea has launched a full-scale offensive along the country’s border with northern Ethiopia in what appears to be an escalation of last month’s renewal of fighting. The Eritreans are fighting alongside Ethiopian federal forces, including commando units, as well as allied militia, said Getachew Reda. He said Eritrea is deploying its entire army as well as reservists. It was not immediately possible to obtain comment from authorities in Ethiopia and Eritrea, which lies north of Tigray. When the war broke out initially in November 2020, Eritrean forces were implicated in some of the worst atrocities committed in the conflict — charges they deny.

