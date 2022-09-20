Dutch crowds gather for king’s speech, budget presentation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Spectators turned out in force to see the Dutch royals travel across the capital for the king’s annual speech and the government’s budget presentation. The pomp-filled public event is happening in full for the first time since 2019 after two years of pandemic restrictions. King Willem-Alexander is just back from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ni London. Accompanied by royal horses and crowds in elaborate headgear, the king crosses The Hague from his palace to a theater to give his yearly “speech from the throne.” The royal display and budget presentation come at a time of soaring inflation in the Netherlands and around Europe.

