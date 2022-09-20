Coalition of leaders: Urgent action needed for food security

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders from Europe, the Americas and Africa are calling for urgent action and funding to ease a growing global food security crisis. It’s one that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and, thanks to climate change, threatens to get worse in coming years. Speaking at a Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly, the leaders demanded an end to the war. The leaders also took Russia to task for spreading misinformation about the destination of Ukrainian grain that has been shipped out of the Black Sea under a U.N.-brokered agreement.

