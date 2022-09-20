Chicago state senator indicted in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator has been indicted on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Prosecutors said Tuesday that Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also is charged with lying to the FBI. Prosecutors allege the South Side Democrat told an individual with an interest in the camera system operator SafeSpeed that he would protect it from legislation in the General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate. Prosecutors haven’t named the red-light camera company, but SafeSpeed issued a statement Tuesday indicating that a former associate was involved.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.