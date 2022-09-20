Belgian bishops propose prayer for gay couples, not marriage

ROME (AP) — Belgian bishops have published the text of a proposed prayer liturgy for same-sex couples that includes prayers, Scriptural readings and expressions of commitment. This comes despite a 2021 Vatican directive barring church blessings for gay couples. The Flemish-speaking bishops stressed that the “moment of prayer” was by no means akin to a sacramental marriage. Rather, the Belgian bishops said Tuesday that their proposal is part of the Belgian church’s effort to be more responsive to its gay members and to create a “climate of respect, recognition and integration.”

By NICOLE WINFIELD and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

