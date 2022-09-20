April trial set for man charged in synagogue massacre

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The long-delayed capital murder trial of Robert Bowers in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will begin in April. A federal judge issued the ruling Monday. Bowers has pleaded not guilty and could be sentenced to death if convicted of the shootings. He faces more than 60 federal charges stemming from the October 2018 attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. It killed 11 worshippers in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history. Bowers’ lawyers have long sought a deal for him to plead guilty and get a life sentence if the government would take the death penalty off the table.

