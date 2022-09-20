Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie has made a surprise visit to one of the worst flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan. Jolie’s visit on Tuesday comes as deluges caused 15 more deaths, raising the death toll from months-long flooding rose to 1,559. TV footage showed Jolie arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, where floods since mid-June have killed 692 people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and left half a million people homeless. According to local media, Jolie visited some of the affected areas in Sindh, where she met some flood survivors.